  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022Diary: Business as usual in Doha

PNB embezzlement case: Congress demands CBI probe

December 07, 2022 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - KOZHIKODE

The Hindu Bureau

The Kozhikode District Congress Committee (DCC) has demanded that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) investigate the alleged embezzlement of ₹12.5 crore of the Kozhikode Corporation funds from the Punjab National Bank (PNB).

A meeting of the party chaired by DCC president K. Praveenkumar termed as ridiculous attempts by Corporation officials and the CPI(M) leadership to put the blame on the bank manager. It was a mystery how the money was withdrawn from the accounts at the branch after the manager was replaced. A complaint would be lodged with the Home Secretary in this regard.

Even though the alleged fraud began in January 2022, the Corporation realised about the swindling of money only now. It showed the slackness and incompetence of the civic body, the party alleged.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.