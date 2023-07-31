PNB case: Opposition wants Kozhikode Corporation to be brought under purview of CBI probe

July 31, 2023 07:36 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - Kozhikode

As the Kerala High Court has handed over the Punjab National Bank (PNB) embezzlement case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the Opposition parties in the Kozhikode Corporation Council have demanded that the Corporation office also be brought under the purview of the investigation.

The Kerala High Court had, on July 20, asked the CBI to take over the investigation from the local police and the State Crime Branch based on a writ petition filed by the circle office of the PNB in Kozhikode along with the Link Road branch of the bank, where the accused had been working at the time of the alleged crime.

Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas had noted that the Reserve Bank of India (Frauds Classification and Reporting by Commercial Banks and Select FIs) directions, 2016, issued under Section 35A of the Banking Regulation Action, 1949, maintained that financial frauds involving more than ₹3 crore had to be investigated by the anti-corruption branch of the CBI, if the involvement of the banking staff was evident. He noted that the investigation conducted by the local police revealed that the accused had cheated the bank of ₹12.81 crore and hence sanctioned a CBI probe.

Meanwhile, the United Democratic Front (UDF) council party of the Kozhikode Corporation alleged that senior officials in the civic body had a role in the embezzlement and demanded that the civic body be brought under the CBI probe. “The investigation by the local police and Crime Branch did not even touch the people who helped and partook in the crime with the accused,” said UDF council party leader K.C. Shobhita. The council party had earlier petitioned the Governor of the RBI, General Manager of PNB, Director of CBI and the office of the Comptroller and Auditor General, demanding CBI investigation in the case.

The Corporation Council unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said the civic body did not have proper records of the number of accounts involved in the embezzlement and that it did not try to find out if similar fraud had happened in its accounts in other banks. “The Corporation is not interested in finding out whether the administrative panel or any of the officials had a role in this. We do not believe that the bank manager carried out the embezzlement all by himslef,” said BJP council party leader Navya Haridas.

It was on December 14, 2022 that the former PNB manager of the Link Road branch M.P. Rijil was arrested for the multi-crore fraud from 14 accounts of the Kozhikode Corporation. The bank later returned the money as well as the interest to the civic body.