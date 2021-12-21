PMSSY block to be inaugurated in January

KOZHIKODE

21 December 2021 22:41 IST

Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya has promised M.K. Raghavan, Kozhikode MP, that the inauguration of the building block constructed under the Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana at the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode, would be held in January.

Mr. Raghavan said in a release on Tuesday that the Centre had allocated ₹120 crore for the construction of the seven-storey building. Mr. Mandaviya told the MP that the date of inauguration would be fixed after consulting the Prime Minister.

Ayurvedic and homeopathy treatment would begin at the Central Government Health Scheme Wellness Centre in Kozhikode city. More private hospitals would be empanelled for treatment there. Mr. Mandaviya said that follow-up action would be taken as soon as the State Government handed over land for the setting up of an All India Institute of Medical Sciences at Balussery in the district.

