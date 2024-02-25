PM to inaugurate redevelopment of Feroke railway station on February 26

February 25, 2024 07:44 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - Kozhikode

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for the redevelopment of Feroke railway station in Kozhikode under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme on February 26 (Monday). It is one of the 525 stations across the country where the Prime Minister is inaugurating or initiating the redevelopment through video conferencing at 12.30 p.m. The Prime Minister is also initiating the work of 1500 rail flyovers/underpasses all over the nation on the occasion.

The event will be marked by various cultural programmes at the station. Prizes will be given away to 43 students from various institutions, who won the essay, painting, and elocution competitions on the topic Viksit Bharat and Viksit Railway.

Minister for Public Works and Tourism P.A. Mohamed Riyas, M.K. Raghavan, MP representing Kozhikode constituency, and Elamaran Kareen, Member of Rajya Sabha, will be present on the occasion.

The ₹7.59-crore redevelopment project at the station includes an entrance porch, toilets for differently abled, AC and non AC waiting halls, dedicated parking area, platform resurfacing and shelter.

Kannur, Thalassery stations

The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation of Kannur and Thalassery railway stations on Monday. Additionally, Prime Minister will inaugurate the construction of a Road Over Bridge (ROB) near Thalassery, Dharmadam, Kannapuram, Kannur, and Valapattanam railway stations, while dedicating a Road Under Bridge (RUB) near Thalassery railway station, all falling within the Palakkad railway division.

The Amrit Bharat Station Scheme envisages development of 1,275 railway stations across the country in different phases. As many as 34 stations in Kerala have been shortlisted under the scheme.

