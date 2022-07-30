PM addresses consumers at Vydyuthi Bhavan

Ujjwal Bharath, Ujjwal Bhavishya project concludes

The grand finale of ‘Ujjwal Bharath, Ujjwal Bhavishya- Power@2047’ was held at Vydyuthi Bhavan in Kozhikode on Saturday.

Kozhikode was one of the 100 centres where Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Minister for Energy Rajkumar Singh addressed consumers online. The Prime Minister launched the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS), solar rooftop portal, and the green energy projects of NTPC on the occasion. He also inaugurated two floating solar power projects, one in Kerala and the other in Telangana.

He spoke to beneficiaries about various energy-related projects of the Central government.