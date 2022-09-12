Plus Two student found dead

Staff Reporter Kozhikode
September 12, 2022 21:19 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

A Plus Two student was found dead at her house near Atholi here on Monday. The 17-year-old daughter of Parambath Basheer and a student of Government Higher Secondary School, Atholi, was found dead in her bedroom early on Monday morning.

The police estimated the time of her death as after 11 p.m. on Sunday. An investigation is on.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies may seek help and counselling support by contacting the following numbers of Thanal, a centre for befriending persons, of the Indian Medical Association, Kozhikode - 04952760000, WhatsApp - 7902281306.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
death

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app