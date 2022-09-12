Kozhikode

Plus Two student found dead

A Plus Two student was found dead at her house near Atholi here on Monday. The 17-year-old daughter of Parambath Basheer and a student of Government Higher Secondary School, Atholi, was found dead in her bedroom early on Monday morning.

The police estimated the time of her death as after 11 p.m. on Sunday. An investigation is on.

Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies may seek help and counselling support by contacting the following numbers of Thanal, a centre for befriending persons, of the Indian Medical Association, Kozhikode - 04952760000, WhatsApp - 7902281306.


