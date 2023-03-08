HamberMenu
Plus Two student found dead near school in Kasaragod

He reportedly left home saying he was going to the playground

March 08, 2023 06:27 pm | Updated 06:27 pm IST - KASARAGOD

The Hindu Bureau

A Plus Two student of Kundamkuzhi Higher Secondary School was found dead near the institution on Tuesday night.

The police identified the deceased as Abhinav, 17, son of Vinod and Shalini. He had reportedly left home saying that he was going to the playground near the school. However, he did not return even after dusk. His father, who went in search of him, found him hanging from a tree near the school around 8 p.m.

The Bedakam police conducted inquest, and the body was shifted to the Kasaragod General Hospital for post-mortem. The police are investigating the incident.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline of Maithri - 0484-2540530, Thanal Suicide Prevention Centre - 0495-27​60000, and Direct Intervention System for Health Awareness (DISHA) - 1056

