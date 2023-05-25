ADVERTISEMENT

Kozhikode in second position with 86.32% pass in Plus Two exams in Kerala

May 25, 2023 09:00 pm | Updated 09:48 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Students of St. Joseph’s Anglo-Indian Girls Higher Secondary School celebrating their success in the Plus Two exams, when the results were declared on Thursday. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

Kozhikode district slipped to the second position in the State, compared with its performance last year, when the Plus Two examination results were declared on Thursday.

The district registered a pass percentage of 86.32 this time. Last year, it was on the top position with 87.79%. This year, the top honours went to Ernakulam, which scored 87.55%.

Students of Himayathul Islam Higher Secondary School, Kozhikode, celebrating their success in the Plus Two examinations when the results were announced on Thursday. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

As many as 34,182 of the 39,598 students became eligible for higher studies here. This is higher by 1,968 students compared with last year. However, the number of schools that scored cent per cent results came down from seven to four this year.

The schools that scored 100% results are St. Joseph’s Anglo Indian Girls’ Higher Secondary School, Silver Hills Higher Secondary School, C.M. Higher Secondary School, Mannur North, and Karuna Speech and Hearing Higher Secondary School, Eranhipalam.

