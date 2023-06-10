ADVERTISEMENT

Plots finalised for lorry parking on Kozhikode beach

June 10, 2023 09:19 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - Kozhikode

‘Plots identified 2-km apart between Gandhi Road and Bhatt Road beach’

The Hindu Bureau

Despite a ban imposed by the Kozhikode Corporation, several trucks are still being parked along the road at south beach in Kozhikode. A designated parking area for them is a long-pending demand. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

The Kozhikode Corporation has finalised two pieces of land owned by the Department of Ports for lorry and car parking.

Minister for Ports Ahammad Devarkovil attended a meeting chaired by Mayor Beena Philip on Friday in which the Corporation and the Department of Ports reached an agreement to use the plots near the beach for the purpose.

The Corporation will make arrangements along with the Kerala Maritime Board, while the Harbour Engineering department will prepare the estimate and the detailed project report.

A designated space for lorry parking on the beach had been a long-pending demand of the public, especially after the Corporation banned parking along the road at south beach as it caused traffic congestion. Inter-State trucks were being parked on the Beach Road since then even though there are still some parked at south beach.

“The plots have been identified 2-km apart along the beach between Gandhi Road and Bhatt Road beach. The proposal is yet to be presented before the Corporation Council for approval. It should also get government sanction,” Corporation superintending engineer Dileep M.S. said.

Deputy Mayor C.P. Musafar Ahamed, standing committee chairpersons, Kerala Maritime Board Chairman N.S. Pillai, Chief Executive Officer Salim Kumar, and Deputy Director of Ports Ashwini Prathap attended the meeting.

