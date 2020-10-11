Plot identified for MDR-TB patients’ care centre

Kozhikode

11 October 2020 02:09 IST

19 persons undergoing treatment for the disease in Kozhikode

A one-acre plot near the Institute of Palliative Medicine on the campus of the Government Medical College, Kozhikode, has been identified for the proposed rescue and rehabilitation home for patients diagnosed with multi-drug resistant tuberculosis (MDR TB) in the district.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), those with MDR TB do not respond to isoniazid and rifampicin, the most powerful anti-TB drugs, because the bacteria that causes TB could develop resistance to these anti-microbial drugs.

P.P. Pramod Kumar, District TB Officer, told The Hindu on Saturday that 19 persons were undergoing treatment for the disease in Kozhikode now. Dr. Pramod, who is also the officer in charge of AIDS control, said the centre would also be used for those who need in-patient treatment for AIDS. The facility for AIDS patients is coming up with the help of the Snehasparsham project of the Kozhikode District Panchayat. A project on MDR-TB patients had been submitted to the National Health Mission, Dr. Pramod said.

The WHO points out that mismanagement of treatment and person-to-person transmission are the two main reasons for the emergence and spread of MDR TB. Most people get cured by a strict six-month drug regime, along with support and supervision. “Inappropriate or incorrect use of antimicrobial drugs, or use of ineffective formulations of drugs [such as use of single drugs, poor quality medicines or bad storage conditions], and premature treatment interruption can cause drug resistance, which can then be transmitted, especially in crowded settings such as prisons and hospitals,” says the WHO.

Dr. Pramod said those under treatment include both senior citizens and youngsters. Last year, there were 33 patients, and 14 of them had completed treatment, he added. People with MDR TB could transmit the disease to hundreds, if they travel in public places. Dr. Pramod said some patients were spotted during the house survey held as part of the State government’s TB elimination mission.

Official sources said earlier that the centre would help those patients who could not earn a living by doing a job. Some were bed-ridden whose families look at them as a burden. There are others who need long-term treatment. The proposed rescue shelter could have facilities for their treatment and some occupational therapy, the source said.