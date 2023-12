December 03, 2023 06:36 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST - Kozhikode

As part of observing the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, around 25 differently-abled children and their parents from Kodiyathur panchayat were offered a free leisure trip to Wayanad on Sunday. Grama panchayat president Divya Shibu flagged off the journey organised under the aegis of Parivaar, an association of parents of children with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

