Plea to start visa on arrival facility at Kannur airport

Former MP and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader A.P. Abdullakutty has urged Minister of State for Foreign Affairs V. Muraleedharan to introduce visa on arrival facility at the Kannur International Airport.

​

In a representation to Mr. Muraleedharan, which was handed over during his visit to Thalassery on Sunday, Mr. Abdullakutty said that visa on arrival was introduced by India for many of developed countries. The facility involved issuing visa by the Bureau of Immigration officials to tourists reaching international airports with return tickets, he said.

​Mr. Abdullakutty said there were incidents of immigration officials sending back tourists and those coming here for Ayurveda treatment. There were cases of such tourists returning to their countries and coming back to the Malabar region by getting visa on arrival at the Cochin International Airport.