Plea to postpone university exams

The Kerala Unaided College Principals’ Council has requested Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, who is also the Chancellor of Universities, in Kerala to post the university examinations till COVID-19 vaccination is completed for self-financing college teaching and non-teaching staff in the State.

Council president Varughese Mathew said in a press release here on Monday that the self-financing colleges represented 75% of teachers and students in the State. The universities had planned to conduct the under graduate and post graduate examinations from June 15.

He said that about 300-800 students were likely to turn up for the examinations at a centre and the examinations would continue for six days. This was in addition to practical and viva voce examinations and project works, he said.

Mr. Mathew said that some of the teaching and non- teaching staff were above 50 years of age who were denied the privilege of getting vaccinated in connection with the general election unlike the government and government aided college teachers.