Kozhikode

Plea to hike EPF pension to ₹7,500

The Kerala Provident Fund Members and Pensioners’ Association has urged the Centre to increase the EPF pension to ₹7,500.

This was demand was passed as a resolution at a meeting of the association held here recently.

K.T. Aravindakshan, president, was present.

