Plea to Governor over award of marks

T. Mohammedali, Senate member, Calicut University, has sought Governor Arif Mohamed Khan’s intervention in the controversy related to the alleged illegal award of marks to a former Students’ Federation of India (SFI) leader.

In a letter to Mr. Khan, he alleged that Dayaana K., the former SFI leader, had been given 21 marks nearly 11 years after she had completed a postgraduate course from the Department of Women’s Studies. He alleged that though similar efforts were made in 2010, it was stopped by the then head of the department, Registrar, and the Vice-Chancellor.

The issue was taken up again in 2018 after the head of the department vacated her office in 2017, he alleged.