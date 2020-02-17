Plea for time-bound completion of new jails in Kerala

The 19th Kannur zonal convention of the Kerala Jail Subordinate Officers Association (KJSOA) has called upon the State government to ensure the time-bound completion of all the newly sanctioned jail projects in Kerala and start the recruitment process for those who have made their entry to the PSC rank list.
A resolution passed during the convention said the timely completion of the four new jail projects would assure job to at least 250 candidates. It also called for filling the existing 500 vacancies in various jails.
Minister T.P. Ramakrishnan inaugurated the meet.
