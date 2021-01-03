Plastic waste chocking rivers

Kozhikode

03 January 2021

Plastic accumulation goes unchecked as officials are busy tackling the pandemic

It was barely a year ago that Mampuzha, which passes through Kozhikode city and a few other local bodies, was thoroughly cleaned under the aegis of various environmental organisations, local bodies, and NSS volunteers.

But the plight of the river these days will shock those who had been part of the cleaning drive. Piles of plastic waste cover the surface of the waterbody over a very long stretch.

“This is not the plight of a single river. Almost every river in the State is facing a similar situation,” said T.V. Rajan, State secretary of All Kerala River Protection Committee.

The accumulation of plastic in rivers is an indirect after-effect of COVID-19, he added.

The State government had banned single-use plastic in January 2020, and several local bodies had succeeded to a great extent in implementing it. But then, COVID struck, and all implementing agencies were busy tackling the pandemic. This led to widespread flouting of rules, especially after home delivery of food became a norm. “Use of single-use plastic has gone up tremendously in the last nine months, and it is mostly ending up in rivers,” Mr. Rajan said.

At the same time, direct dumping of waste in rivers has reduced thanks to awareness programmes. But plastic dumped anywhere on the land will ultimately reach rivers in rain. “What you find in Mampuzha must have been washed away in the rain from Kuttikkator town,” Mr. Rajan observed.

The situation may escalate in the coming days if the local bodies concerned fail to take proper action. “It is not just this issue. The pandemic has triggered various other environmental issues that need to be addressed immediately,” Mr. Rajan said.

The committee has prepared a Haritha Pathrika (Green manifesto) to be sent to the Chief Minister as well as heads of local bodies across the State, expecting them to implement at least a few of its recommendations.