Plans afoot to tap Kozhikode’s tourism potential

Conservation of mangrove forests, Food Street among projects

Developing Kozhikode as a tourist-friendly city is a major goal of the Kozhikode Municipal Corporation’s new council. An action plan to this effect was presented by Deputy Mayor C.P. Musafir Ahamed in the budget session of the corporation recently.

The beach next to the corporation office is the busiest tourist location in the district, and keeping it clean is a major challenge for the civic body. The corporation plans to purchase a machine for beach cleaning soon and utilise the services of workers under the employment guarantee scheme. Local cuisines are an essential part of the culture of Kozhikode, known as the food capital of the State. There is a plan to develop Customs Road near the beach, which already houses a number of food joints, as a ‘Food Street’. A light-and-sound show at the newly constructed Freedom Square and water sports are the other activities planned on the beach.

Heritage walk

Designing a heritage walk project connecting the major heritage locations of the city is another initiative. It also involves conservation of places such as Thali temple, Mishkal Mosque, ancient houses at Kuttichira and nearby areas, St.Joseph’s Church and Buddha Vihar.

The possibility of water transportation through Connolly Canal and Kallai river will be explored.

A Spices Museum and Spices Street to preserve the history of the city as a centre of spices are being planned.

The V.K. Krishna Menon Smrithi Vanam at Eravathukunnu may soon have a ropeway and a telescope.

The old RDO office compound at Mananchira will be used to set up a cultural space similar to ‘Nishagandhi auditorium’ in Thiruvananthapuram.

A musical fountain at Mananchira square is also being planned. Conservation of the mangrove forests at Sarovaram, Eranhikkal, Nallalam, Beypore and Kallai is being given high priority. Besides, a ‘hospitality complex’ to cater for travellers is also being planned.

However, the Corporation needs the support of several agencies such as the Departments of Tourism, Port and the District Tourism Promotion Council besides government funding to implement these projects.