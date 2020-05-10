Planetarium to conduct online hobby camp for students

The Regional Science Centre & Planetarium, Kozhikode, is organising “Online Summer Hobby Camp 2020” for students of Classes 7 to 10 from May 18.

The topics for the camp are: electricity, chemistry, electronic circuit design, computer programming, astronomy and astrophysics, and arduino and sensors, a press release said.

The camps will be held from May 18 to 22 from 11 a.m. to 12.30 pm.

Register online through the link https://bit.ly/3cllJw8.