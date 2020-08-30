Plaints against unlawful mining being ignored, say action councils

Protest brews against alleged laxity of Revenue officials

Leaders of various local action committees fighting against the operation of granite quarries in the ecologically sensitive areas of Kozhikode district have raised strong protest against the alleged laxity on the part of senior Revenue officials in addressing their concerns.

They claimed that complaints related to unlawful mining activities in upland areas remained ignored even after the recent formation of taluk-level special squads by the district administration.

A local action committee leader from Koombara said the complaint against dangerous mining activities in the village was yet to draw any positive feedback for action. “Mining work continues here even during the monsoon. We want the District Collector to visit the spot and examine the situation,” he added.

Members of the committee also held Geology Department officials accountable for the uninterrupted operation of the quarry in the environmentally sensitive area. They pointed out that the formation of a special committee alone would help uncover the alleged foul play in clearing the quarry’s operational permit.

The Chengottumala Samrakshana Samiti, another local residents’ collective which has been on the warpath against the move to open a granite quarry in the village, said its long fight against the upcoming project had not been successful owing to the hostile approach of some influential officials. To expose the alleged nexus, the Samiti members are planning to stage a hunger strike in their own houses on the eve of Thiruvonam.

Samiti leaders said the experience had been the same for several other residents’ committees in their fight against polluting quarry projects in Karassery and Kavilumpara grama panchayats. According to them, even the panchayat authorities are finding it difficult to overcome external interventions for permitting such projects to be operated.