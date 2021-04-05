Plaint against RMP for using VS pictures in campaign

The Returning Officer for the Vadakara Assembly constituency has forwarded a complaint against K.K. Rema, United Democratic Front-backed Revolutionary Marxist Party candidate of the segment, to the Station House Officer, Vadakara police station, over the alleged bid to influence voters using pictures of the former Chief Minister V.S. Achuthanandan in the campaign material.

According to the official, the police would examine if there was any violation of the model code of conduct or attempt to disturb the law and order situation. Mr. Achuthanandan had visited Ms. Rema, widow of slain RMP leader T.P. Chandrasekharan, on the day of the Assembly bypoll to the Neyyattinkara segment in 2012. It had damaged the Left prospects too.

The RMP is reportedly using posters and cut-outs with photos of that visit now in their campaign, it has been alleged. The LDF claimed in its complaint that the campaign material also had adverse remarks, which could lead to political tension in the area during the polls.