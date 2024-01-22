ADVERTISEMENT

Placard protest results in clash at NIT-C

January 22, 2024 09:17 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

A clash broke out between two groups of students on the National Institute of Technology, Calicut (NIT-C) campus in Kozhikode on Monday following the display of a placard with the slogan ‘India is not Rama Rajya’. Tension prevailed when a few students who tried to celebrate the consecration of the Ram idol at Ayodhya locked horns with the other group.

According to the police, two students who were part of the placard protest sustained minor injuries in the clash. They said an investigation was on into the incident based on students’ complaints.

Following the clash, NIT-C authorities on Monday decided to postpone the previously scheduled ‘Tathwa’ techno-fest and ‘Ragam’ cultural fest on the camp. The three-day Tathwa fest was scheduled to begin on January 27. The revised schedule would be announced later, said officials.

