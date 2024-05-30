ADVERTISEMENT

Pinarayi will go abroad after poll results, says K. Muraleedharan

Published - May 30, 2024 11:24 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Congress leader K. Muraleedharan has said that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will have to go abroad after the declaration of the Lok Sabha results as his party candidates are all set to lose the poll battle.

He was opening a protest organised by the United Democratic Front (UDF) outside the office of the District Police Chief (Kozhikode Rural) at Vadakara on May 30 (Thursday) seeking action against those behind a communal WhatsApp message circulated on the eve of the Lok Sabha polls.

Mr. Muraleedharan also ridiculed Prime Minister Modi for going on a meditation at Kanniyakumari saying he was also worried about an adverse election result. He claimed that since Mr. Vijayan was an atheist, he could go to some foreign country. Mr. Muraleedharan alleged that some anti-democratic forces were behind the communal WhatsApp message. The UDF would follow up the case after declaration of the results. The police would also have to answer for their lethargic investigation into the incident, he added.

