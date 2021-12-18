Pinarayi Vijayan to open CPI(M) Kozhikode district meet on January 10

KOZHIKODE

18 December 2021 20:03 IST

The three-day district conference of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] will be held at Samudra Auditorium, West Hill, Kozhikode city, from January 10.

Party district secretary P. Mohanan said here on Saturday that Chief Minister and CPI(M) Polit Bureau member Pinarayi Vijayan would open the conference to be attended by 253 members. CPI(M) State secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, central committee members A. Vijayaraghavan, E.P. Jayarajan, P.K. Sreemathi, Elamaram Kareem, and A.K. Balan, and State Secretariat member T.P. Ramakrishnan will attend the meet. A new district committee and new district secretary will be chosen at the conference. The valedictory event will be held at the Kozhikode beach. Mr. Mohanan said that 10,000 people would attend the event, to be held in line with COVID-19 protocol. A thousand centres will be arranged across the district, where party workers will be able to watch the valedictory event live.

Advertising

Advertising