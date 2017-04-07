Pinarayi the weakestCM ever: Chennithala

Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala has said that Pinarayi Vijayan has proved himself to be the most inefficient and weakest Chief Minister Kerala has ever seen.

“The rule of law in the State is in a shambles since the past 10 months,” Mr. Chennithala said while inaugurating a dawn-to-dusk fast by DCC president Bindu Krishna in protest against the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government’s alleged apathy towards the rising incidents of atrocities against women and children.

In Kollam

He said that in March there were 14 murders and 34 cases of sexual atrocities against women and girls in Kollam district alone. “And this is a district where all the MLAs are from the LDF,” he said.

He said that during the past 10 months of LDF rule, the rule of law was in the terminal ward. People had started to wonder whether there was a police department in the State. Life had become highly insecure for the common man, he said.

Mr. Chennithala alleged that the LDF government was indifferent to implementing the provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, wherever applicable.

He said that women were not able to live with dignity in the State as they felt insecure not only in the streets and places of work but also in their houses. He said an administrative militancy of sorts had taken over the State. The LDF had made denial of justice it insignia, he added. Congress leaders Bharateepuram Sasi, Sooranad Rajasekharan, K.C. Rajan, Sooraj Ravi, and Koivila Ramachandran spoke.