‘Pinarayi surpassed Chandy in corruption’

K. Surendran, new president of the BJP State unit, has alleged that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has surpassed his predecessor Oommen Chandy in corruption.

Attending an event organised by party workers to welcome him here on Sunday evening, Mr. Surendran pointed out that Mr. Vijayan would not be allowed to wriggle out of the allegations raised in the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG)’s report by blaming the State Police Chief. He alleged that the Chief Minister’s office was aware of everything. It was shocking that a “fake company” could intrude into the State Police Headquarters. The findings of the CAG were just a tip of the ice-berg. The Union government would take appropriate action on the issue, he added.