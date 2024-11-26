 />

Pinarayi lying about electoral tie-ups, says Jamaat Kerala Amir

Published - November 26, 2024 11:34 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Jamaat-e-Islami Hind Kerala Amir P. Mujeeb Rahman has accused Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan of lying about the Communist Party of India (Marxist)’s [CPI(M)] previous electoral tie-ups with his organisation.

Replying to Mr. Vijayan’s recent statements criticising the Jamaat, Mr. Rahman said that Mr. Vijayan, as the party’s State secretary, was earlier part of the discussions with his organisation over extending support in elections. Mr. Vijayan had met the then Kerala Amir T. Arif Ali at the Alappuzha Government Guest House ahead of the 2011 Assembly polls. He said that the Jamaat had supported various candidates and political fronts on various occasions. Mr. Rahman claimed that there had been records of Mr. Vijayan’s statements at the time.

He said that the Jamaat had supported the Left Democratic Front in the Lok Sabha elections in 1996, 2004, and 2009, the Assembly elections in 2006 and 2011, and the local body polls in 2015. The organisation had clear political reasons for doing so. Mr. Rahman also said that the Jamaat decision to support the Congress in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls was also based on sound political reasons. Mr. Rahman said that the attempt to gain the majority of Hindu votes by singling out his organisation would not be good for the Kerala society and the CPI(M).

