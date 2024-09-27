ADVERTISEMENT

Pinarayi has no moral right to continue in office: Surendran

Published - September 27, 2024 09:30 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State president K. Surendran on Friday said that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan did not have the moral right to remain in office, with the ‘complete collapse of the law-and-order system in the State.’

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing the media here, he highlighted the allegations about home security raised by P.V. Anvar, MLA, saying that the government had no right to remain in power. He questioned its credibility and demanded fresh election.

“The allegations made by the MLA are serious. Yet, there is no proper investigation. All this is happening with the silent consent of the Chief Minister,” he alleged.

Mr. Surendran challenged the Chief Minister to take action against Mr. Anvar if the allegations were false. “If the Chief Minister’s counter-arguments are true and Anvar had a role in gold smuggling, why is he being protected?” he asked.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US