Pinarayi has no moral right to continue in office: Surendran

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State president K. Surendran on Friday said that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan did not have the moral right to remain in office, with the ‘complete collapse of the law-and-order system in the State.’

Addressing the media here, he highlighted the allegations about home security raised by P.V. Anvar, MLA, saying that the government had no right to remain in power. He questioned its credibility and demanded fresh election.

“The allegations made by the MLA are serious. Yet, there is no proper investigation. All this is happening with the silent consent of the Chief Minister,” he alleged.

Mr. Surendran challenged the Chief Minister to take action against Mr. Anvar if the allegations were false. “If the Chief Minister’s counter-arguments are true and Anvar had a role in gold smuggling, why is he being protected?” he asked.