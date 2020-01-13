Pinarayi for solar panels in all houses

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said that all citizens should become producers of electricity by setting up solar panels in their houses.

He was here on Sunday to open a solar energy project to produce 480 kW of power, being implemented by the Kozhikode district panchayat.

The Chief Minister said the State government had already devised such schemes, and panels could be installed in public places and on government buildings.

He pointed out that the international airport at Kochi was using the power from its own solar units. “The excess power produced in houses can be sold to the Kerala State Electricity Board,” said Mr. Vijayan.

Solar panels have been installed at 43 schools under the Kozhikode district panchayat as well its main office. It was implemented by the KSEB’s energy savings section. Almost 64,800 units of power can be produced in a month. District panchayat sources said the electricity charge had gone up in schools after the launch of various IT-related schemes there. After setting up solar panels, the charge could be brought down, they added.