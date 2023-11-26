Pinarayi alleges unholy alliance between Congress and BJP 

November 26, 2023 11:44 pm | Updated 11:44 pm IST - Kozhikode

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has alleged that United Democratic Front (UDF) MPs from Kerala are not taking up issues related to the Centre’s neglect of the State’s problems because of an unholy alliance between the Congress and the BJP.

He was addressing Navakerala Sadas, the State government’s public outreach event, for the Beypore Assembly constituency in Beypore on Sunday. This was the third and final day of the event in Kozhikode district.

Mr. Vijayan claimed that the Centre had not been releasing around ₹57,000 crore, which was due to the State. “At the Navakerala Sadas, we explain such things to the people. But why the Congress is getting upset if we criticise the Centre? That party will not do anything that will annoy the Union government,” he alleged. Mr. Vijayan said that though the 18 UDF MPs had unanimously agreed to sign a memorandum to the Union Finance Minister, highlighting the State’s concerns, they backed out at the last minute. “Have you ever heard any of those MPs raising their voice against the Centre’s neglect of Kerala? Instead, they have used Parliament to discredit the State, “ he added.

The day’s programmes began with a breakfast meeting at a convention centre at Omassery near Mukkom in Thiruvambady constituency. Thamarassery Bishop Mar Remigios Inchananiyil, actor Surabhi Lakshmi, Padma Shri award winner Ali Manikfan, and religious leaders Hussain Madavoor and Mukkom Umar Faizy, among others, attended it. Though the Congress-led UDF had given a call to boycott the event, party leader N. Aboobacker, who is chairperson, development standing committee, Kunnamangalam block panchayat, Indian Union Muslim League leaders Moidu Muttayi and U.K. Hussain were present on the occasion.

At the event for Thiruvambady, held at Mukkom, the Chief Minister reiterated the government’s intention to complete the Anakkampoyil-Kalladi-Meppadi tunnel road connecting Kozhikode and Wayanad districts. He said the Konkan Railway had been asked to prepare a detailed blue print for the project.

Meanwhile, cultural events being held as part of the programme were dropped on the day in the wake of the death of four persons in a stampede at the Cochin University of Science and Technology on Saturday night. Mr. Vijayan did not address the media too. He paid last respects to Sarah Thomas, one of the students who died in the tragedy, at Thamarassery.

Mr. Vijayan referred to the tunnel road project at the event held for the Koduvally and Kunnamangalam Assembly segments too. K. Radhakrishnan, Minister for SC/ST Development and Devaswom, said in Koduvally that by next March, all the tribal hamlets would have internet access. As many as 14,997 representations were filed on the third day on Sunday. As many as 3,827 were filed in Thiruvambady, 3,600 in Koduvally, 4,171 in Kunnamangalam, and 3,399 in Beypore.

With this, a total of 45,897 complaints have been filed since November 24, the first day of the event. The outreach event will enter Malappuram district on Monday.

