Pilgrimage circuit covering Dashavatara temples launched

July 09, 2023 09:25 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - Kozhikode

Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas launched the social media page for the Dashavatara pilgrim tourism programme in Kozhikode on Sunday.

The programme involves linking the ten temples, signifying the 10 incarnations of lord Vishnu (Dashavataram) spread across Kakkur, Nanmanda and Chelannur panchayats in Kozhikode district, with tourism.

Releasing the brochure of the programme, Mr. Riyas said that efforts will be made to connect the programme to the department of Tourism.

ADVERTISEMENT

Perumeenpuram Matsyavatara temple, Aamamangalam Koormavatara temple, Thrikkoyil Narasimhavathara temple, Ramalloor Sreeramaswami temple, Kavil Balarama Swami temple, Theerthankara Vamana temple, and Eeenthodu Sreekrishna Temple in Kakkur panchayat, besides Varaha temple in Nanmanda and Parashurama temple in Chelannur are the nine temples that come under the programme. Efforts are being made to unearth the Kalki temple with the help of the department of Archaeology.

The Dashavatara pilgrimage will start in the month of Vrishchika every year under the aegis of the Dashavatara temple coordination committee, similar to the Nalambala pilgrimage held during the month of Karkidakam. The committee will arrange accommodation and transport for the pilgrims.

Temples depicting the Dashavatara in such close proximity can be found only in this part of Kozhikode, and hence, the organisers expect pilgrims from different parts of the country.

President of the Dashavatara temple coordination committee Rtd. Mjr. Udayavihari presided over the event. Minister for Forests A.K. Saseendran was present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.