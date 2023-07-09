ADVERTISEMENT

Pilgrimage circuit covering Dashavatara temples launched

July 09, 2023 09:25 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas launched the social media page for the Dashavatara pilgrim tourism programme in Kozhikode on Sunday.

The programme involves linking the ten temples, signifying the 10 incarnations of lord Vishnu (Dashavataram) spread across Kakkur, Nanmanda and Chelannur panchayats in Kozhikode district, with tourism.

Releasing the brochure of the programme, Mr. Riyas said that efforts will be made to connect the programme to the department of Tourism.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Perumeenpuram Matsyavatara temple, Aamamangalam Koormavatara temple, Thrikkoyil Narasimhavathara temple, Ramalloor Sreeramaswami temple, Kavil Balarama Swami temple, Theerthankara Vamana temple, and Eeenthodu Sreekrishna Temple in Kakkur panchayat, besides Varaha temple in Nanmanda and Parashurama temple in Chelannur are the nine temples that come under the programme. Efforts are being made to unearth the Kalki temple with the help of the department of Archaeology.

The Dashavatara pilgrimage will start in the month of Vrishchika every year under the aegis of the Dashavatara temple coordination committee, similar to the Nalambala pilgrimage held during the month of Karkidakam. The committee will arrange accommodation and transport for the pilgrims.

Temples depicting the Dashavatara in such close proximity can be found only in this part of Kozhikode, and hence, the organisers expect pilgrims from different parts of the country.

President of the Dashavatara temple coordination committee Rtd. Mjr. Udayavihari presided over the event. Minister for Forests A.K. Saseendran was present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US