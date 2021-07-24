Physical education teacher arrested on molestation charge

Kozhikode

The Thamarassery police on Friday arrested a physical education teacher from a rural school on the charge of molesting a girl student. The teacher, V.T. Maneesh, was booked under sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Police sources said a few other students also came up with similar complaints against him. A few of them accused him of using lewd language during training sessions and on phone, they said.

There was also a similar case against him a few years ago. Apart from approaching the police, parents had approached the school management as well for terminating him from service.

