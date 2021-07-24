Kozhikode

Physical education teacher arrested on molestation charge

The Thamarassery police on Friday arrested a physical education teacher from a rural school on the charge of molesting a girl student. The teacher, V.T. Maneesh, was booked under sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Police sources said a few other students also came up with similar complaints against him. A few of them accused him of using lewd language during training sessions and on phone, they said.

There was also a similar case against him a few years ago. Apart from approaching the police, parents had approached the school management as well for terminating him from service.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 24, 2021 12:41:39 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/kozhikode/physical-education-teacher-arrested-on-molestation-charge/article35501384.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY