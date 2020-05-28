Kozhikode

Physical distancing goes for a toss at Bevco outlets

Call for caution: A policeman ensuring physical distancing at a Bevco outlet in Kozhikode on Thursday.

Buyers turn up in large numbers despite the allotted time slots

Physical distancing norms were flouted in front of most Bevco outlets during the sale of liquor through the new app-based booking procedure.

The police had a tough time managing those who lined up in large numbers in font of the four Bevco outlets in the city.

Though the app was launched to prevent overcrowding, most buyers did not go by the allotted time slots.

Those with e-tokens were found queuing up in front of the outlets with no concern over the pandemic situation.

Lathi charge

Though the police attempted to enforce physical distancing protocol, most buyers acted in an insensitive manner. The police resorted to lathi charge to control the crowd in front of an outlet near Pavamani Road.

Ignorance

The Nadakkavu police said a majority of buyers were ignorant of the purpose of the virtual queue system, and they reached the outlets quite early and caused a rush. It would take at least three to four days for buyers to familiarise themselves with the new system and understand its true intention, they added.

