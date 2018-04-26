Photo exhibition charts State’s evolution

The year was 1888. Sree Narayana Guru had just challenged the Brahmin orthodoxy with his Aruvipuram consecration of Ezhava Siva. Then Maharaja of Travancore, Sri Moolam Thirunal, promulgated an order that changed the political atmosphere too forever.

The March 30 order setting up a Legislative Council was hailed as the first step towards ensuring people’s representation in governance in a monarchy under British control. In around seven decades, the State of Kerala was born.

With the Kerala Assembly celebrating its diamond jubilee, the Assembly secretariat organised an exhibition of photographs at the Town Hall here showcasing the State’s transition from colonial and princely administration to a democratic State.

Those royal days

The organisers have displayed pictures of rulers of the erstwhile princely States of Cochin and Travancore, the merger of which with the Malabar presidency under the British rule led to the formation of a modern Kerala State. Illustrious members of then Sreemoolam Assembly include Kumaranasan, Ayyankali, and Ulloor. Following in the footsteps of Travancore, the Cochin State too had a Legislative Council in 1925, the details of which have been displayed. After the country won Independence, both the princely States were merged in 1949.

The exhibition features interesting tidbits about the churning too. The Travancore-Cochin State, before it was merged with Malabar, had five Chief Ministers between 1949 and 1956! The swearing-in of the first Ministry, the members of the first Assembly, the visit of Prime Minister Nehru...the photos in a nutshell exhibit political history too.

The official deliberations marking the transition from a colonial State to a democratic one too have been featured along with newspaper clippings portraying important socio-political developments. It also has pictures of all MLAs, Chief Ministers, Speakers, Deputy Speakers, and other important personalities who played a major role in the history of legislation in the State.

A video exhibition explaining legislative procedures too is on. It will conclude on Friday.