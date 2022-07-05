Pharmacy outlet at Calicut airport
Calicut airport Director S. Suresh inaugurated an outlet of Apollo Pharmacy near the domestic departure area at the airport. This was an endeavour from the Airports Authority of India to add more passenger amenities at the airport, officials said.
