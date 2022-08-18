PG spot admission at NIT Calicut

Candidates with valid GATE or JAM score eligible

National Institute of Technology Calicut (NIT-C) will conduct institute-level spot admission for filling the vacant seats of various M. Tech, M. Plan, and M.Sc. programmes. Candidates with valid GATE or JAM score in respective disciplines should report at NIT-C at 8 a.m. on August 26 for the admission process. Details are available on www.nitc.ac.in