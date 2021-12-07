PG doctors at Kozhikode Medical College Hospital to boycott emergency services from today

KOZHIKODE

07 December 2021 19:38 IST

They have been seeking fast culmination of NEET-PG allotment

Patients coming to the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode, may have to prepare for more hardship as postgraduate medical doctors have declared that they will boycott emergency services from Wednesday.

Functionaries of the Kerala Medical Post Graduate Association (KMPGA) said on Tuesday that they would not attend services such as intensive care unit, casualty, and labour wards. But they will participate in COVID-related work. Resident doctors in the super-speciality block too are joining the strike from Wednesday.

These doctors have been on an indefinite strike for more than a week seeking fast culmination of NEET-PG allotment. KMPGA members had not been attending outpatient departments, operation theatre, and ward duty.

Scheduled surgeries were being postponed for the past five to six days because of the strike. Patients are not being admitted to wards from the OP section and only those who are referred from the casualty wards are admitted. Doctors are also reportedly discharging non-serious patients from wards.

The Kozhikode MCH principal has written to the government saying that the strike has affected the hospital. PG doctors in other States had already boycotted essential services from Monday. KMPGA representatives said they were yet to get any communication from the government on talks.