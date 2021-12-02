PG doctors at Kozhikode MCH join indefinite strike

Kozhikode

02 December 2021 19:44 IST

Delay in NEET-PG allotment resulted in increased workload, they say

Postgraduate medical doctors at the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode, on Thursday joined the indefinite national strike against the delay in NEET-PG allotment by boycotting all non-emergency services.

According to sources, the strike affected services at the outpatient department and many wards and it is likely to impact patients in the coming days. Emergency services such as casualty, intensive care units, labour wards and COVID duties were exempted from the strike.

Functionaries of the Calicut chapter of the Kerala Medical Post Graduate Association (KMPGA) said that the workload of resident doctors had increased because fresh batch of students were yet to join medical colleges. Every year, new batches arrive at least by July. This year, however, the NEET-PG results had been delayed and counselling for admissions was yet to begin even two months after the results were declared, they said. This had also affected the academic works, the PG doctors pointed out. The Supreme Court has delayed the allotment for another four weeks as a final verdict is yet to be issued on the reservations for the economically weaker sections (EWS).

Right now, only two batches of postgraduate medical students are there in medical colleges. They are supposed to engage in studies while being part of hospital functioning. By January-February, final year students would be relieved from duties as they are about to write their final exams. At a time when the health infrastructure is expecting a third wave of the pandemic with the discovery of the Omicron variant, leaving only one batch of medical postgraduates in medical colleges would prove to be risky, they said.

The PG doctors are demanding that the contentious issues related to the EWS category be sorted out at the earliest or the new guidelines be included in next year’s admissions.