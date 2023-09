September 30, 2023 06:32 pm | Updated 06:32 pm IST - Kozhikode

The University of Calicut has extended the admission process for postgraduate courses in its affiliated colleges and university centres for the 2023-24 academic year to 3 p.m. on October 6. Late registration option too will be available till then. Students should contact the respective colleges and university centres to get details about vacant seats.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT