PFI workers held on charge of assaulting police officer

Incident took place at Perode during hartal on Friday

The Hindu Bureau Kozhikode
September 24, 2022 18:42 IST

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Five Popular Front of India (PFI) activists who allegedly attempted to manhandle a police Sub Inspector during the hartal on Friday were arrested at Nadapuram in Kozhikode on Saturday. V. Rashid, K.V. Basheer, P. Riyas, C.T. Askar, and K. Abdu Hakkeem were charged under Section 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) of the Indian Penal Code. Sub Inspector R.N. Prasanth from the Nadapuram station was allegedly assaulted while he was trying to take the four into custody. They were reportedly involved in blocking vehicles on the hartal day at Perode. The nameplate on the officer’s uniform was destroyed in the attempt. 

