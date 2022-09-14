PFI to hold public meeting on Saturday

Debate on media freedom and democracy to be held on Friday

Special Correspondent Kozhikode
September 14, 2022 19:35 IST

The Popular Front of India (PFI) will take out a public rally and hold a meeting on the Kozhikode beach on September 17 with the theme ‘Save the Republic’.

A release said on Wednesday that Anees Ahmed, national general secretary, PFI, would open the meeting. Ahead of the conference, a cultural event on Malabar rebellion and Mappila songs will be held at Freedom Square on the beach on Thursday evening.

A debate on media freedom and democracy will be held at the venue on Friday. The release quoting PFI functionaries said the events would be a platform of dissent against the alleged attempts by Hindutva forces “to convert the country into a ‘savarna’ racist republic.”

