Pets are company in times of pandemic blues

Stalls selling ornamental fish varieties and pets set a trend in Kozhikode

At least five people surround a small table on the roadside at Karaparamba in Kozhikode. On the table are kept small plastic cups with fighter fishes in myriad colours. Beside them is a small aquarium and a few fish bowls, all in great demand these days.

“I started this business two months ago, as my light and sound business has been temporarily shut down due to the lockdown. This one helps me earn a livelihood,” said roadside vendor Siraj amid handling customers.

He is just one among hundreds who have taken up ornamental fish business post-lockdown. Small stalls similar to that of Siraj can be found almost anywhere in the city. “The fighters are in great demand. Some buy them as pets, while some breed them. Anyway, there is huge demand for fish in general,” said Siraj.

The fighter fishes, being imported from Thailand, are very attractive thanks to their colour and shape. Children find them quite fascinating and hence the demand. They are available at prices as low as ₹120 per fish. “The breeding techniques are available online. So, it is easy for anyone who wants to earn some quick bucks,” he added.

Sreekumar C., who runs a pet shop in the city, feels that the lockdown-induced loneliness is tempting many people to get a pet home. Parents purchase pets to keep their children inside homes, thus preventing them from getting infected. Then, there are the new breeders. “It is not just fish, but dogs, kittens, parakeets, and pigeons are all in great demand, he said. “We often do not have enough stock of pets in demand. But customers who drop in do not go back without purchasing something,” he added.

Pomeranian dogs that were available at ₹3,500 a year ago are now sold at ₹5,000 to ₹8,000. Labradors are scarcely available. But customers are ready to pay up to ₹15,000 for a Lab puppy these days, while they were sold at ₹6,000 to ₹7,000 just a few months ago.

“Some people do not admit defeat if they fail to get a desired breed from shops. They search online platforms and purchase pre-owned pets,” Mr. Sreekumar said, adding that the business was flourishing these days.

Abhilash Sukumaran, a breeder and trainer for eight years, is all set to cash in on this new-found interest in pets among all classes of people, through the first pet supermarket that will be opened in the city next week.

However, the difficulty in importing from China and Thailand, major manufacturers of pet-related products, is a damper.