Petrol tanker overturns at Vadakara

A petrol tanker, which was on its way from Kozhikode to Kannur, overturned after colliding with a road engine on the National Highway at Vadakara on Thursday morning. Though about 12,000 litres of petrol got spilled over the road, creating a huge safety threat, the Fire and Rescue Service units from Vadakara and various other stations managed the challenge using foam tenders.

It took about five hours to clear the route after the accident which occurred about 5.30 a.m. The rescue squads quickly created a foam bed in the area covering the highly inflammable liquid and averted the scope of fire outbreak.

A fire and rescue official from Vadakara said the support of 10 rescue units from various regional fire stations in Kozhikode district was used to manage the situation. The local police and a group of volunteers too were present at the spot to oversee precautionary measures and ensure the cooperation of local people in the effort, he said.

The shops and other establishments remained closed in the area as part of the high safety arrangements made by the rescue wings. District Fire Officer T. Rajeesh and Vadakara Assistant Station Officer K. Manoj were present at the spot to coordinate the operations.