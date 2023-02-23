ADVERTISEMENT

Petition in High Court seeks elections to Calicut varsity Senate

February 23, 2023 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

One of the members of the existing Senate of the University of Calicut has approached the Kerala High Court seeking directions to the authorities to start the election process to the body as its tenure will expire in March first week.

In the petition, Shiby M. Thomas, Senate member, points out that the authorities have not yet started making arrangements for the elections. Meanwhile, the government is learnt to be planning to present a Bill in the Assembly in its session beginning on February 27 to have a nominated Syndicate as a temporary arrangement. A file has been sent to the Governor, who is also the Chancellor, for the purpose.

The tenure of the Senate and Syndicate expires at the same time. Syndicate members are elected from the Senate.

The petitioner claims that as per the Calicut University’s Statutes, only the Chancellor has the right to reconstitute the Senate and the Syndicate once their term expire. The new Bill seeks to take away the right. Mr. Thomas wants the Chancellor to reconstitute the Syndicate by including eminent academics. The temporary arrangement can continue for up to two years. The High Court has served notices on the Chancellor and the university.

Mr. Thomas told The Hindu on Thursday that the case had been posted for February 27.

