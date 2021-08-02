Pet shop owners in Kozhikode accused of not feeding animals during lockdown

Inspections by activists bring to light plight of animals, birds

Some of the wholesale pet traders in the district are accused of not feeding animals and birds in their custody in the name of lockdown regulations.

Rescue workers in the field have exposed two such incidents in which animals were found starving or dead. In one of the latest incidents reported from Nadapuram, several ornamental birds, fish and rabbits were found dead inside a pet shop.

Some of the local traders from Nadapuram said the pet shop located near Parakkadavu was not opened after the declaration of triple lockdown within the panchayat limits a few days ago. They came across the plight of animals after inspecting the stinking shop. Police sources said the shop operator would be booked for laxity.

The first incident, which took place at a shop near the Link Road, was exposed by a group of animal rescue activists nearly two months ago. Those who took part in the rescue operation said the condition of the animals, including dogs kept for breeding, was pathetic. With the quick intervention and medication support, the lives of some of the starved animals could be saved.

Rescue volunteers in the field said the lack of surprise inspections by the Animal Husbandry Department or local self-government squads in wholesale pet shops was making the situation worse and giving a free hand for such traders who were only concerned with the profit margin from the business. There should be stronger punishments for those who are part of such cruelty towards animals, they said. “Cruelty towards animals has also been noticed on the part of some of the local handlers who abandoned their aged dogs and cats along the road during the lockdown period. Some of such animals survived only because of the mercy of voluntary rescue teams,” said a woman animal rescue worker from Vengeri. She also pointed out that it was time to set up quality rescue shelters for such abandoned animals.

Meanwhile, some of the Station House Officers in the city said the cruelty towards animals would invoke serious punishments under Section 428 and other sections under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act. Those who come across such incidents should inform control rooms or reach out to nearby police stations, they said.