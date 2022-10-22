Pet sales at an all-time low in Kozhikode post-pandemic

Prices of dog breeds such as Labrador, German Shepherd, Beagle, and Cocker Spaniel have come down to less than half of what they cost during lockdown

A pomeranian dog that cost around ₹6,000 two years ago, is now sold at ₹200-₹300. Still, breeders have to wait for two weeks to one month before selling a newborn puppy. Such is the state of pet sales across the district post lockdown.

“Any number of kennels have closed down due to this downward trend. There are breeders who have not been able to make a single sale in the last 4-5 months,” said Rajeev E.M. of Petlife Charitable Trust in Kozhikode. The trust has its handful of puppies and dogs that have been given up by their owners after the lockdown.

Great demand during lockdown

Pets were in great demand during the lockdown, as everyone, cooped up in their homes, were looking for some sort of engagement. Parents gifted all kinds of pets, from fishes to cats and puppies to their children. Jobless youths took to pet business, purchasing them from breeders and selling at double the prices.

However, the trend reversed drastically post lockdown when the children started going to schools and had no time to take care of their pets. “Many people call us to hand over their pets these days. Some others just abandon them on the road,” Mr. Rajeev added.

Shih Tzu, another dog breed, which was sold for ₹50,000 during the lockdown, is now sold at less than ₹20,000. Breeders do not carry out mating any more due to the low demand. It is difficult to even find someone to adopt an abandoned dog, Mr. Rajeev added.

The heavy licensing fees imposed by the Corporation is one of the reasons why people do not buy pets any more. Kozhikode Corporation and the nearby municipalities charge ₹500 per dog besides ₹300 for a microchip, while the licensing fee in the panchayats is just ₹50.