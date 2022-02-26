Peruvannamuzhi dam tourism site reopened after renovation

Project completed at a cost of ₹3.14 crore

Tourism Minister P. A. Mohammed Riyas unveiling a plaque to mark the opening of the renovated tourism facilities at Peruvannamuzhi on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The renovated tourist amenities at the Peruvannamuzhi dam site have been thrown open to visitors. Tourism Minister P. A. Mohammed Riyas inaugurated the new projects at the popular ecotourism spot on Saturday.

The Tourism department spent ₹3.14 crore for the beautification and improvement of the site. It took nearly two years to complete the work launched in 2020 by then Labour Minister T.P. Ramakrishnan.

The destination was improved with new facilities such as children’s park, interpretation centre, ticket counter, canteen, open cafeteria, landscaped surrounding, gardens, tiled pavements, ornamental lights and improved parking space. Visitors’ suggestions were also taken into account while executing the beautification project.

Tourism officials said the dam site was developed by the Kerala Irrigation Infrastructure Development Corporation. The project was given priority considering the large extent of land available around the reservoir area in Chakkittappara and Koorachundu panchayats for further development activities.

Local administrators said the dam site could emerge as a prominent caravan tourism spot in Kozhikode district with its scenic beauty, availability of suitable land, and proximity to other ecotourism spots. The willingness of local entrepreneurs to come up with various allied ventures to attract tourists would also help promote the destination.

With the launch of renovated amenities, the existing tourism attractions like wild animal rehabilitation centre, crocodile shelter and bird sanctuary could be promoted. Since it was located close to the Malabar Wild Life Sanctuary, trekking possibilities could be explored with the permission of the Forest department.

Tourism officials said the possibility of developing the spot into a water tourism destination was also under consideration. To begin with, two solar-powered boats would be commissioned on Sunday to start service for tourists.

Officials said Irrigation Minister Roshy Augustine would flag off the boat service introduced with the support of the Chakkittappara Cooperative Bank. The project was completed under the supervision of NavAlt, a pioneer in solar-powered electric boats.